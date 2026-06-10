ZAAAAAMN, Zaddy! Hottest Hunks, Heartthrobs & Very HIMportant Thirst Traps Of The Week

With summer 2026 just around the corner, the baddies aren’t the only ones bringing the heat with the thirst traps!

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

The men are showing up and showing out with breezy beach drip, sweaty selfies to flex those gym gains, and mouthwatering magazine covers. This has been a buzzy end to sprin with the return of fan favorites Love Island: USA and The Vampure Lestat (aka Interview with the Vampire Season 3), the premiere party for Raising Kanan‘s final season, and Scary Movie 6 dominating the box office.

Game 3 of the NBA finals have basketball fans in a chokehold as booing outweighed buckets in what Knicks fans are calling a streak-breaking visit from President Trump. Hometown hero Cardi B was in the building to wake it up with a halftime performance of “Bodega Baddie.”

The American Black Film Festival celebrated 30 years of Black excellence with celebs like Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount scorching the red carpet at the Strung premiere.

Is God Is eye candy Xavier Mills shared a viral behind-the-scenes moment with Sterling K. Brown popping up with a plot twist during a push-up session.

The fine-amic duo of Netflix’s Nemesis, Y’Lan Noel and Matthew Law, shared the cover of Level Magazine.

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Newly knighted Sir Idris Elba was British GQ’s first Heroes cover star as he set the record straight about his long-rumored casting as a Black James Bond.

As NPR celebrates Black Music Month, R&B veteran Joe will make his Tiny Desk debut on Wednesday June 10 with a lineup of his classic hits and dirty macking music like “All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do).”

Vic Mensa also celebrated Black Music Month by dropping fresh-squeezed knowledge about all the Black American roots of popular American music.

A new Dip Hold Challenge has social media sizzling as it brings out the best and the flex in callisthenic cuties. How long can you hang in there with these hotties?

We’ve gathered a group of gorgeous gents, swoon-worthy swoleness, Love Island lookers, and forever fine faves like Lance Gross tapping in with a thirst trap and Robert Ri’chard’s steamy shirtless selfies leaving fans wishing they could get some One on One time with the actor.

Hit the flip to see more hunks, Hollywood heartthrobs, and very HIMportant thirst traps!