Grammy Winner Tyla Lands Animated Role in Star-Studded Toy Story 5

Tyla is stepping into a new spotlight, bringing her voice and personality into the world of Disney animation as she joins the cast of Toy Story 5. The Grammy-winning South African singer, 24, is making her Disney debut in a specially created role for Sub-Saharan African audiences, voicing a brand-new character known as the Inflatable Flamingo.

The character is described as a playful, comedic pool toy who unexpectedly becomes part of the Toy Story gang’s latest adventure. As Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the familiar crew navigate a world increasingly shaped by technology and shifting ideas of play, the Inflatable Flamingo adds humor, warmth, and an outsider’s perspective to their journey.

Source: Pixar/Disney / Pixar/Disney

Disney Africa announced the casting on Instagram, with Tyla sharing her excitement in a behind-the-scenes video from the recording booth. She said she was surprised and thrilled to receive the offer, adding that she grew up watching Toy Story with her family. “It’s such a big movie in my family… and now we gonna watch and hear little bit of my voice in it,” she said.

The role also marks another step in Tyla’s growing connection to animation, following her contribution to the 2025 Smurfs movie soundtrack. Her casting feels like a full-circle moment after she jokingly posted in 2023, “Disney, hmu when you free.”

Toy Story 5 features returning voices including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Annie Potts, alongside new cast members like Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, and Craig Robinson. Keanu Reeves returns as Duke Caboom, and Tony Hale is back as Forky. The film also includes Bad Bunny and a new original song from Taylor Swift. It arrives in theaters June 19.