Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Grammy Winner Tyla Lands Animated Role in Star-Studded Toy Story 5

Grammy-winning singer Tyla joins the cast of Toy Story 5 in her Disney debut, voicing a new character called the Inflatable Flamingo in a special version of the film for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tyla is stepping into a new spotlight, bringing her voice and personality into the world of Disney animation as she joins the cast of Toy Story 5. The Grammy-winning South African singer, 24, is making her Disney debut in a specially created role for Sub-Saharan African audiences, voicing a brand-new character known as the Inflatable Flamingo.

The character is described as a playful, comedic pool toy who unexpectedly becomes part of the Toy Story gang’s latest adventure. As Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the familiar crew navigate a world increasingly shaped by technology and shifting ideas of play, the Inflatable Flamingo adds humor, warmth, and an outsider’s perspective to their journey.

Colorful animated characters from the Toy Story franchise, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and others, surrounding a green frog-like character holding a sign that says "Hi!
Source: Pixar/Disney / Pixar/Disney

Disney Africa announced the casting on Instagram, with Tyla sharing her excitement in a behind-the-scenes video from the recording booth. She said she was surprised and thrilled to receive the offer, adding that she grew up watching Toy Story with her family. “It’s such a big movie in my family… and now we gonna watch and hear little bit of my voice in it,” she said.

The role also marks another step in Tyla’s growing connection to animation, following her contribution to the 2025 Smurfs movie soundtrack. Her casting feels like a full-circle moment after she jokingly posted in 2023, “Disney, hmu when you free.”

Toy Story 5 features returning voices including Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Annie Potts, alongside new cast members like Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, and Craig Robinson. Keanu Reeves returns as Duke Caboom, and Tony Hale is back as Forky. The film also includes Bad Bunny and a new original song from Taylor Swift. It arrives in theaters June 19.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit In Partnership With Bloomberg Philanthropies

Matt Damon Addressing Global Water Crisis By Spitting Some Bars & More

Hip-Hop Wired
DJ Akademiks

Lil Baby Calls DJ Akademiks The Feds, Ak Fires Back

Hip-Hop Wired
NC State v Texas

Sir No Chill Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As "Cardi D's" At NBA Finals Game 3

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Liar Liar: Charles Blow Takes Down MAGA Pundit On CNN

Hip-Hop Wired
R&B Lovers Tour Houston
Trending
Jazmine Sullivan
31 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Look at Them Now: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos]

63 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

J-Prince
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

J. Prince, Fans Join Z-Ro for Historic “Mo City Don Freestyle” Video

Ornate stone building with a large winged statue above the entrance.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Karmelo Anthony Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close