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Spike Lee’s Holy Grail: A Pope-Signed Knicks Jersey

The filmmaker and lifelong Knicks superfan plans to wear a jersey autographed by Pope Leo XIV during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Published on June 8, 2026

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The crowd inside Madison Square Garden roared as the New York Knicks took the floor for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Blue and orange banners waved through the arena, and cameras flashed toward the courtside seats where one familiar face always seemed to be.

Spike Lee adjusted the bright blue Knicks jersey draped over his shoulders. It wasn’t just any jersey. Across the back, in bold black ink, was the signature of Pope Leo XIV.

Just months earlier, Lee had traveled to Vatican City, where he met the newly elected pope. The two men came from different worlds—one a legendary filmmaker from Brooklyn, the other the spiritual leader of more than a billion Catholics. Yet they found common ground in sports.

Now, with the Knicks chasing their first championship in decades, the signed jersey felt like more than a souvenir. To Lee, it was a symbol of faith, hope, and loyalty.

As the teams lined up for tipoff, television cameras zoomed in on the famous fan. Social media exploded with images of the pope-signed jersey. Some called it the most unexpected good-luck charm in sports history.

Lee smiled but kept his focus on the court. He had spent years cheering through heartbreak, near misses, and rebuilding seasons. He had once joked that he’d trade an Oscar for a Knicks championship.

Tonight, that dream felt closer than ever.

The opening tip soared into the air. The Garden erupted. Spike rose to his feet, clutching the signed jersey for a moment before shouting with thousands of other believers.

For one unforgettable night, faith and fandom became one.

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