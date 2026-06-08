[VIDEO] Houston Father Killed Trying to Recover Son’s Stolen Truck

Source: Radio One / Radio One

A Houston family’s effort to recover a stolen pickup truck ended in tragedy after a father was shot and killed while confronting suspects connected to the theft, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

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Investigators said the case began Saturday afternoon when a man reported his blue Chevrolet Silverado stolen during an armed robbery at a gas station on the 11800 block of Tidwell Road. Authorities say the victim was approached by a suspect who asked questions about the truck before allegedly pulling a gun and stealing the vehicle. Using GPS tracking technology, the victim was able to monitor the truck’s location and alerted relatives and friends about the theft.

According to reporting from Click2Houston, the victim’s 50-year-old father and a family friend later located the stolen truck near Loop 610 and Airline Drive. Detectives said the vehicle was involved in a crash that left it disabled, prompting two suspects to flee on foot toward a nearby gas station. Investigators believe the father pursued the suspects when one of them pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

Both the father and the family friend were struck by gunfire and transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities said the 50-year-old victim later died from his injuries, while the second victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, was hospitalized in stable condition.

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Witnesses described a chaotic scene following the shooting, saying the suspects appeared to panic after the crash and fled toward the freeway. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and search for those responsible.