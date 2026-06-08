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Crawfish Boil in Northeast Houston Ends in Deadly Shooting

Published on June 8, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A family gathering in northeast Houston turned deadly Sunday (June 7) when a shooting left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

RELATED: Here are the 10 Most Stolen Cars in Texas

According to Houston police, the shooting happened during a crawfish boil at a residence on Bretshire Drive near Homestead Road. Investigators say an altercation broke out among people attending the gathering before gunfire erupted.

Authorities said one victim was shot in the chest, while a second victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. Family members and attendees at the scene rushed one of the victims to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The second victim was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the identities of those involved, and investigators are working to determine what led to the confrontation and identify the shooter.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

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