Simone Biles Says She Almost Died

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has fans concerned after revealing she recently experienced a serious health scare that left her hospitalized.

In a post shared on Instagram, Biles revealed that she nearly lost her life earlier this week, describing the ordeal as “one of, if not the scariest experiences of my life.” She shared a photo showing multiple hospital wristbands and said the incident caught her completely off guard.

While Biles did not disclose the exact cause of the medical emergency, she said she has spent the week resting and recovering at home. She also thanked her close friends and family for their support during the difficult time.

Adding to the stress of the situation, Biles noted that her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, was away for team activities when the emergency occurred.

The most decorated gymnast in history assured fans that she plans to share more details about what happened once she has fully recovered. For now, she remains focused on healing and getting back to full strength.

Fans across social media have flooded Biles with messages of support, wishing her a speedy recovery as they await more information about the frightening incident.

Headline: Simone Biles Reveals She “Almost Died” During Frightening Health Scare

Short Headline: Simone Biles Recovering After Serious Health Emergency