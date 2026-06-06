Latto Confirms “Gimme Dat” Addresses Cardi B’s Leaked Phone Call [Video]

Latto is finally setting the record straight about the inspiration behind her latest single. She has revealed that she was responding to Cardi B on “Gimme Dat.”

As spotted on TMZ, Latto made a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. The Atlanta rapper confirmed that the album cut was indeed influenced by the drama surrounding Cardi B’s infamous leaked phone call, though she stopped short of calling the record a full-blown diss track.

“I ain’t really look at it like a diss,” Latto explained. “It was just my perspective of what happened.”

The comments stem from a leaked call that surfaced online earlier this year in which Cardi could be heard discussing her issues with Ice Spice. During the heated conversation, Cardi referred to Latto as a “pu**y a** b*tch” and made it clear she was frustrated with how certain situations had played out behind the scenes.

Rather than immediately firing back publicly, Latto seemingly channeled some of those feelings into music. Fans quickly connected the dots when “Gimme Dat” arrived, and now the rapper has confirmed those theories weren’t far off.

Cardi has since responded to Latto’s recent interview. After clips from The Breakfast Club began making the rounds online, the Bronx rapper took to X to address the situation directly.

Cardi said she understood why Latto may have felt a way about the leaked conversation and noted that she had already apologized because the disrespect became public. She also said she always wanted to make things right between them.

The exchange marks the latest chapter in a saga that fans have been following for months. While there doesn’t appear to be any active beef between the two rappers today, the leaked call remains one of the more talked-about moments in recent Hip-Hop gossip circles.

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For her part, Latto made it clear she isn’t interested in dragging the situation out and appears focused on moving forward.

You can watch Latto discuss “Gimme Dat” below.

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