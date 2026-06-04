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Win Tickets to See Bryson Tiller in The Woodlands October 15

Published on June 3, 2026

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Bryson Tiller Houston
Source: Live Nation / Bryson Tiller Houston

Bryson Tiller is bringing his highly anticipated Neo Trap Soul Tour to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on October 15, and 97.9 The Box is giving listeners the chance to win tickets to one of the hottest R&B shows of the year. Known for chart topping hits like “Don’t,” “Exchange,” and “Whatever She Wants,” Tiller has become one of the defining voices of modern R&B, blending soulful melodies with hip hop influences to create a sound all his own.

The tour will also feature special guests Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz, making it a must see event for music fans across Houston. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience an unforgettable night of live music. Stay locked in to 97.9 The Box and visit TheBoxHouston.com for official contest details and your opportunity to score seats before they go on sale.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

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