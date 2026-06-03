Need Free Lunch for the Summer? Houston Kids Have Plenty Of Options

Houston schools, parks, and nonprofits offer free meals to youth under 18 during summer

Meals available at various locations, no registration or income proof required

Programs aim to ensure kids have access to food when school cafeterias are closed

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Summer break means school cafeterias close, but several organizations across Houston and surrounding communities are making sure children still have access to free meals while school is out.

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From Houston ISD campuses and city parks to community centers and nonprofit organizations, thousands of free breakfasts, lunches, and snacks will be available throughout the summer. Most programs are open to all children ages 18 and younger regardless of income, and no registration is required.

Houston ISD Summer Meals Program

Houston ISD is once again offering free breakfast and lunch to children and teens ages 18 and younger during its annual Summer Meals Program. Meals will be available weekdays from June 10 through July 17 at participating summer school campuses. Children do not have to be enrolled in HISD summer school to receive meals. No registration, identification, or paperwork is required.

More information:

Houston ISD Summer School Information

Houston Parks and Recreation Department

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Food Service Program provides free breakfasts and lunches Monday through Friday at participating parks, recreation centers, and community sites throughout Houston. The program serves youth ages 18 and younger and has been operating in Houston for more than four decades.

More information:

Houston Parks Youth Meal Programs

Houston Food Bank Summer Meals Program

The Houston Food Bank is partnering with more than 150 community locations across Southeast Texas to provide free meals to children throughout the summer. The Summer Food Service Program runs from June 8 through August 7, 2026. Officials expect to distribute approximately 12,000 meals daily through schools, churches, apartment communities, libraries, and nonprofit organizations. Meals are available on a first come, first served basis.

More information:

Houston Food Bank Summer Meals Program

Texas Summer Meal Site Map

Families looking for a meal location near home can use the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Summer Meal Site Map. The online tool allows users to search by ZIP code and find nearby schools, parks, libraries, churches, and community centers offering free summer meals.

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Find a site:

Texas Summer Meal Site Map

USDA Summer Meals Finder

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also operates a national Summer Meals Site Finder that helps families locate participating meal sites anywhere in the country.

Find a site:

USDA Summer Meals Site Finder

Who Qualifies?

Most summer meal programs are available to:

• Children and teens age 18 and younger

• Students with disabilities up to age 21 who participate in school programs

• No registration required at most locations

• No proof of income required

• Meals are generally served on site and available while supplies last

Helping Houston Kids Stay Fed This Summer

Food insecurity often increases during the summer months when students lose access to school breakfasts and lunches. Programs operated by Houston ISD, the City of Houston, the Houston Food Bank, and community partners help bridge that gap by providing thousands of free meals across Houston, Harris County, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County, and surrounding areas throughout the summer.