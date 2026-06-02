Hungry? June Fast Food Deals and Freebies in Houston

Source: Paperkites / Getty

June is packed with food holidays, restaurant promotions and limited time freebies, making it one of the best months of the year for bargain hunters. Whether you’re craving tacos, chicken sandwiches, donuts, pizza or frozen treats, major chains across the country are rolling out discounts and giveaways throughout the month.

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With kids out of school and summer officially underway, these deals offer a perfect excuse to grab an affordable lunch, cool off with a sweet treat or enjoy a family meal without breaking the budget. Here are some of the biggest fast food and restaurant deals happening in June.

Source: Dunkin Donuts / Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’

Date: June 1

Deal: Free tote bag with purchase of a half dozen or dozen donuts

Website: Dunkin’