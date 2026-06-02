Hungry? June Fast Food Deals and Freebies in Houston
June is packed with food holidays, restaurant promotions and limited time freebies, making it one of the best months of the year for bargain hunters. Whether you’re craving tacos, chicken sandwiches, donuts, pizza or frozen treats, major chains across the country are rolling out discounts and giveaways throughout the month.
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With kids out of school and summer officially underway, these deals offer a perfect excuse to grab an affordable lunch, cool off with a sweet treat or enjoy a family meal without breaking the budget. Here are some of the biggest fast food and restaurant deals happening in June.
Dunkin’
Date: June 1
Deal: Free tote bag with purchase of a half dozen or dozen donuts
Website: Dunkin’
Jack in the Box
Date: June 2
Deal: Two tacos for 75 cents
Website: Jack in the Box
Dutch Bros
Date: June 3
Deal: Free sticker giveaway
Website: Dutch Bros
KFC
Date: June 4
Deal: $10 Bucket of the Day (Monday through Friday)
Website: KFC
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Date: June 5 (National Donut Day)
Deal: Free smoothie promotion
Website: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Subway
Date: June 6
Deal: $4.99 Sub of the Day
Website: Subway
Shake Shack
Date: Sundays in June
Deal: Free Chicken Shack offer
Website: Shake Shack
Chick-fil-A
Date: June 8
Deal: Summer menu launch promotions
Website: Chick-fil-A
Buffalo Wild Wings
Date: June 9
Deal: $9.99 mix and match bottomless appetizers
Website: Buffalo Wild Wings
Dunkin’
Date: June 12
Deal: Free medium drink with pineapple cup promotion
Website: Dunkin’
Taco Bell
Date: June 14
Deal: Happier Hour discounts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Website: Taco Bell
Love’s Travel Stops
Date: Every Monday in June
Deal: Weekly freebie offers for rewards members
Website: Love’s Travel Stops
Pizza Hut
Date: June 16
Deal: $3 Personal Pan Pizza Tuesday promotion
Website: Pizza Hut
Schlotzsky’s
Date: Every Wednesday
Deal: Buy One Get One Free pizza
Website: Schlotzsky’s
Dunkin’
Date: June 18
Deal: Free golf tee cup holder with beverage purchase
Website: Dunkin’
Yogurtland
Date: June 20
Deal: 20% off purchase
Website: Yogurtland
Buffalo Wild Wings
Date: June 23
Deal: Buy One Get One 50% Off traditional wings
Website: Buffalo Wild Wings
Carvel
Date: June 24
Deal: Buy One Get One Free sundaes
Website: Carvel
Denny’s
Date: June 25
Deal: Kids eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with adult entrée purchase
Website: Denny’s
Cinnabon
Date: June 28
Deal: Free Kids CinnaSweets with qualifying purchase
Website: Cinnabon
QDOBA
Date: June 29
Deal: Free chips and queso with qualifying order
Website: QDOBA
Sonic Drive-In
Date: June 30
Deal: 50% off after 5 p.m.
Website: Sonic Drive-In
As always, check with individual locations before heading out, as participation may vary by market and some offers may require rewards membership or mobile app activation. Summer savings season is officially on.