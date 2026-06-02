Top Hair & Fashion Moments From The 2026 Roots Picnic That We're Still Talking About

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Jay-Z is still dominating the post-Roots Picnic conversation. The culture has convened, debated, and is still talking about his hair.

The rap mogul shocked fans when he took the stage with The Roots at the 2026 Roots Picnic wearing a proud, picked-out Afro that immediately became one of the weekend’s biggest talking points. To create the look, loctician Houston Locs reportedly spent four days, using four bottles of Cécred detangling spray, to comb out Jay-Z’s locs before hairstylist Letisia Ravelo shaped the fro that broke the internet.

And the chatter has not slowed down.

Some fans called it a wig. Others were in disbelief. Some thought Hov was making a statement. And some were simply here for him owning the stage the way he wanted to during a rare and highly anticipated performance.

But Jay-Z was not the only celebrity we loved who had a major hair or fashion moment at Roots Picnic.

From May 29 – 31, the stages and streets of Philadelphia were filled with culture. We’re talking head-turning hairstyles, standout fashion, retro vibes, bright colors, denim, leather, and everything in between. The girls and the guys were outside, and their style was just as fly as the bars, beats, and performances happening on stage.

Erykah Badu’s Ombré Wig Was A Whole Festival Mood

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

We can’t talk about hair and fashion moments from the weekend in Philadelphia without mentioning Erykah Badu.

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Miss Badu is known for being eclectic, free, and completely herself. Her style always matches whatever world she decides to create that day. At Roots Picnic, she gave us a three-tone ombré wig that was longer than long, with platinum blonde, chartreuse, and brown inches.

The straight bundles, wispy bangs, and mysterious eye-covering finish gave her look a sexy, artsy energy. She matched the avant-garde nature of her hair with an urban streetwear-inspired outfit full of volume and mixed fabrics.

The look was whimsical, playful, and very Badu. It was perfect inspiration for the girls who like their festival looks with a little drama and a lot of personality.

The Roots Picnic continues to grow as more than a music festival. It is a cultural destination celebrating Black music, Black style, Black beauty, and Black excellence in every direction. So it is no surprise that the hair and fashion moments still have us gagging.

Black beauty is unmatched, and this year’s lineup proved it on and off the stage.

Other celebrities we spotted include Jazmine Sullivan, Monica, Brandy, Tamar Braxton, Andra Day, and Mariah The Scientist — each giving us a hair or fashion moment worth stopping for.

Gallery: Keep Scrolling For More Hair And Fashion Moments We Loved