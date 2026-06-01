Conroe Shuttle Offers Easy Ride to Houston World Cup Fan Fest

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Houston area soccer fans looking to avoid traffic and expensive parking during this summer’s World Cup festivities will have a convenient new transportation option. A dedicated shuttle service will run between Conroe and Houston, giving fans direct access to major Fan Fest events and activities tied to the global soccer tournament.

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The shuttle service will operate from June 13 through July 18, 2026, providing round trip transportation from the Conroe Park & Ride located at 1311 Interstate 45 North. Riders will be dropped off at designated Fan Fest locations throughout Houston, including areas near NRG Stadium where many of the tournament related celebrations and watch parties are expected to take place.

Organizers say the service is designed to make attending Fan Fest events easier for residents north of Houston. Rather than navigating congested roadways, searching for parking, or paying premium event parking rates, fans can board the shuttle in Conroe and ride directly to the festivities.

Adult tickets are priced at $16 for the round trip service. Children under 18 can ride for $10, while children under six years old ride free. Riders should note that physical tickets are required and must be presented before boarding the shuttle.

With thousands of soccer fans expected to travel throughout the Houston area during the World Cup celebration period, the shuttle offers a stress free option for fans who want to focus on the matches, entertainment, and Fan Fest atmosphere instead of the drive. Organizers encourage riders to purchase tickets in advance and arrive early at the Conroe Park & Ride location before departure times.