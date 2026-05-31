Latto Clarifies Retirement Talk, Opens Up About Postpartum Struggles After Welcoming First Child

Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images

Latto is setting the record straight about comments that sparked speculation she was ready to walk away from music.

During a recent conversation with Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music, the rapper revisited a social media post in which she referred to her upcoming project, Big Mama, as her “retirement album.” While the message led some fans to believe she was preparing to leave the industry, Latto explained that the post came during an especially difficult period as she adjusted to life as a new mother.

The Atlanta star, who recently welcomed her first child with rapper 21 Savage, said her emotions at the time were heavily influenced by postpartum challenges.

“Remember when we was talking about postpartum depression, good days, bad days?” Latto recalled. She admitted she underestimated how difficult the experience could be and described feeling overwhelmed while balancing motherhood and the demands of finishing an album.

“That was definitely not one of the good days,” she said. “I was at home and overwhelmed with the album.”

Latto acknowledged that her feelings have shifted from day to day as she continues navigating a major life transition. While she isn’t currently planning to retire, she suggested her outlook can change depending on how she’s feeling.

“Today’s a good day. I wouldn’t say I’m retiring today,” she said, adding that the emotional ups and downs of postpartum recovery have made it difficult to predict how she’ll feel from one week to the next.

Alexis noted that those experiences often come in waves, a point Latto appeared to agree with. The rapper also joked that she would try not to share those emotions on social media in the future.

By the end of the interview, Latto apologized for the retirement post that fueled the rumors. Earlier this month, she wrote on X, “5/29. My retirement album. Thank you for everything.”

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For now, it appears the rapper is focused on motherhood, music and taking things one day at a time.