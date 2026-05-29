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Mýa Opens Up About Self-Commitment and Celibacy Journey

More than a decade after her symbolic wedding to herself made headlines, Mýa is explaining why self-commitment remains at the heart of her approach to love.

Published on May 29, 2026

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Mýa is opening up about what it really means to “marry yourself.”

The singer, who sparked conversation after depicting a wedding to herself in her 2015 “The Truth” music video, recently clarified that the message was always about self-commitment — not rejecting love or relationships.

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Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

“Getting to know yourself is first and foremost,” Mýa shared with E! News, explaining that self-awareness acts as an “internal compass” that guides decisions and helps people avoid being swayed by outside opinions or criticism.

“When I ‘got married to myself,’ what I was trying to convey was: Commit to you. Learn you. Take the time,” she explained.

According to the singer, prioritizing self-love can ultimately attract healthier relationships and opportunities. “When you get right within, things begin to show up in your life, including romantic life,” she said, adding that relationships should come from “desire versus necessity.”

Mýa also reflected on her decision to remain celibate for seven years, which she previously discussed during a 2024 appearance on “Way Up with Angela Yee.” She said the experience helped shift her mindset away from societal pressures surrounding relationships, marriage and motherhood.

“Love is beautiful, and I think the world always needs more of it, but I think you must start with yourself,” Mýa said. “I have to start with self always, versus expecting from other sources.”

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