Viral Fight Breaks Out During A Virginia High School Graduation

Source: Ivant Weng Wai / Getty

What was supposed to be a joyful celebration for graduates and their families at John Marshall High School quickly turned chaotic on Wednesday morning after a fight broke out during the school’s graduation ceremony at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras joined school officials and police during a press conference later that afternoon to address the incident, which briefly disrupted the ceremony and led to multiple altercations inside and outside the arena, 12 On Your Side reports.

“We were able to finish the graduation ceremony as planned, though obviously this was an extremely disappointing disruption,” Kamras said.

According to Kamras, the initial fight began when an audience member became involved in an altercation during the ceremony. Officials said it remains unclear exactly what sparked the fight or who all was involved.

“I want to note that up until that point, it was a very celebratory event,” Kamras said. “Principal Monica Glass Murray actually sang to her class, and this class actually received a 100 percent graduation rate, which is why I colored my hair blue for the second year in a row.”

Major Nicole Dailey with VCU Police said the initial confrontation led to additional fights throughout the venue, forcing officers from both VCU Police and Richmond Police to intervene.

“The other altercations occurred as a result of the first one, and some of them were inside and outside,” Dailey said.

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Police detained four people following the incident, though charges are still pending. Authorities are also asking anyone who recorded video of the fights to submit footage to Crime Stoppers or through the VCU LiveSafe app.

Despite the disruption, Kamras emphasized that the district’s security measures functioned properly.

“Magnetometers were used to scan everyone upon entry, clear bag protocols were followed,” Kamras said. “Absolutely no weapons were found or were ever in the building.”

School officials repeatedly stressed that they do not want the violence to overshadow the accomplishments of the graduating class. John Marshall High School achieved a 100 percent graduation rate for the second consecutive year — an achievement district leaders described as remarkable.

“This was an isolated incident between a group of people and should not take away from the work and dedication these students have brought to come to this moment,” said Richmond School Board Chair Shavonda Fernandez.

Still, the incident left many families shocked and frustrated.

“What goes through my mind is but why,” said Richmond resident Shayla Edmonds. “It doesn’t make any sense. Why would you take away from the family and the friends to celebrate their family member who’s walking across the stage that did so much for four years? It’s upsetting.”

Kamras said the remaining Richmond high school graduations scheduled this week will continue with enhanced security measures in place. Additional police patrols have also been added around ceremonies.

“Our hope and our plea is that everyone comes ready to celebrate and ready for our enhanced security as always,” Kamras said. “Whatever acrimony, whatever concerns you may have with anybody in the community, leave that at home, or don’t come to graduation.”

See social media’s reaction the viral fight below.