Riders Trapped on Galveston Roller Coaster

Source: Kings Island / Radio One Cincinnati

A frightening situation unfolded at Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier after several riders became trapped on the Iron Shark roller coaster when the ride suddenly malfunctioned Thursday evening.

According to officials, eight people were stuck nearly 100 feet in the air after the roller coaster stopped during its climb. Emergency crews from the Galveston Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and began a careful rescue operation using ladder trucks and safety harnesses.

Firefighters worked for more than three hours to safely bring each rider down one by one. Officials say all passengers were rescued safely and no serious injuries were reported.