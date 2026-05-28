Will Smith’s Ex Sheree Zampino Files Lawsuit Over “Outrageous” Remarks

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, is taking legal action against Bilaal Salaam, accusing him of spreading defamatory claims about her personal life during a recent interview. According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Zampino alleges that Salaam made “outrageously offensive, shocking, and hurtful statements” about her while appearing on Tasha K’s “Unwine with Tasha K.”

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The suit highlights a May 4 promotional clip that circulated on social media, which included text claiming Zampino had been “sleeping with everyone in Hollywood.” Zampino says Salaam repeated and escalated those allegations during the full interview, allegedly referring to her as a “whore” multiple times and asserting she was “screwing everybody in Hollywood.”

Salaam, a former friend of Will Smith, has previously made controversial claims about Smith and those close to him. He is also currently involved in a separate legal dispute with Jada Pinkett Smith over alleged threats.

In her filing, Zampino argues that Salaam’s statements are completely false and constitute slander per se under California law, as they accuse her of promiscuous sexual behavior. She claims the remarks caused significant harm, including humiliation, emotional distress, embarrassment, and mental anguish.

Zampino is suing for slander and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking more than $1 million in compensatory damages, as well as punitive damages and legal fees.