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Ray J Knocked Out in Shocking MMA Fight

 R&B singer and reality TV personality Ray J suffered a brutal knockout loss this weekend during a celebrity MMA event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Published on May 26, 2026

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Source: Ray J / Ray J

 R&B singer and reality TV personality Ray J suffered a brutal knockout loss this weekend during a celebrity MMA event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, leaving fans stunned and social media buzzing.

Ray J stepped into the cage for a high-profile matchup against internet personality and comedian Supa Hot Fire at the “Brand Risk 14” event promoted by streamer Adin Ross. The bout marked Ray J’s MMA debut—and it did not end in his favor.

Second-Round Knockout Ends the Fight

The fight started with Ray J pushing forward aggressively in the first round, attempting to land early shots while Supa Hot Fire largely stayed defensive and circled the cage.

However, the momentum shifted quickly in the second round.

Supa Hot Fire connected with a clean, powerful punch that dropped Ray J to the canvas. Although Ray J managed to get back to his feet, he appeared visibly dazed and unsteady. The referee immediately stopped the fight, awarding Supa Hot Fire the victory via second-round knockout.

Post-Fight Controversy Erupts

After the fight, Ray J appeared frustrated and made comments suggesting that there may have been an understanding or “plan” between both fighters that was not followed inside the ring. His remarks quickly sparked controversy online, with some fans questioning whether the bout had any pre-arranged expectations.

Promoters behind the event have reportedly acknowledged the comments and indicated that an internal review may be conducted following the claims.

Social Media Reaction

Clips of the knockout quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans reacting to both the finish and Ray J’s post-fight statements. Many praised Supa Hot Fire’s performance, while others focused on Ray J’s condition after the knockout.

Final Thoughts

The fight adds another viral moment to the growing world of celebrity crossover boxing and MMA events—where entertainment, controversy, and combat sports continue to collide in unpredictable ways.

Ray J has not yet confirmed whether he plans to compete again.

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