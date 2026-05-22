Source: The Washington Post / Getty Indiana’s 10 Winningest High School Sports Programs of All Time When it comes to high school sports dominance in Indiana, a few programs have built championship legacies that span generations. According to official IHSAA championship history records, these schools sit at the top of the leaderboard for the most state championships in Indiana history. From powerhouse football dynasties to nationally respected swimming, basketball, tennis, and track programs, these schools have helped shape Indiana’s legendary sports culture. RELATED:Top Indiana High School Homecomings RELATED:Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools RELATED: Top 10 Indiana High Schools Dominating Sports

1. Carmel High School — 185 State Championships Carmel sits alone at the top of the mountain with an incredible 185 IHSAA state championships. The Greyhounds have built one of the most dominant athletic programs not only in Indiana, but nationally. Much of Carmel’s success has come through swimming and diving, cross country, tennis, soccer, golf, and football. The school has also set multiple state records for championships won in a single school year.

2. North Central High School — 65 State Championships North Central has long been one of Indianapolis’ premier athletic programs. The Panthers have won titles across basketball, soccer, golf, swimming, volleyball, and more. Their success during the 1970s through early 2000s helped cement the school as one of the state’s true sports powerhouses.

3. Indianapolis Cathedral High School — 44 State Championships Cathedral has become synonymous with championship football in Indiana, but the school’s success extends well beyond the gridiron. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Irish have won state titles in basketball, baseball, soccer, softball, and golf while consistently competing at the highest level across multiple sports.

4. Columbus North High School — 40 State Championships Columbus North has quietly built one of the most respected athletic traditions in the state. The school has excelled in track and field, cross country, swimming, and gymnastics throughout its history. Their consistency across multiple decades has kept them near the top of the all-time rankings.

5. Ben Davis High School — 31 State Championships Ben Davis has produced championship-level teams in football, basketball, track, and wrestling while becoming one of the most recognizable athletic brands in Indianapolis sports. The Giants’ football success especially helped elevate the program statewide.

6. Valparaiso High School — 31 State Championships Valparaiso has consistently competed at a high level across several sports, particularly gymnastics, swimming, and track programs. Their balanced athletic tradition has helped them remain one of northern Indiana’s premier programs.

7. Athletic traditions in southern Indiana.

8. Warren Central High School — 29 State Championships Warren Central became nationally recognized during its football dominance in the 2000s, but the Warriors have also won championships in basketball, track, and other sports. The school remains one of the most feared athletic programs in the state today.

9. Lafayette Central Catholic High School — 27 State Championships Lafayette Central Catholic has built an impressive championship resume despite being a smaller school. The Knights have excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball throughout multiple eras.

10. Anderson High School — 26 State Championships Anderson High School remains one of Indiana’s most historic athletic programs. The Indians became legendary through basketball success during Indiana’s golden era of high school hoops.