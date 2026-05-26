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Rodgers Sets Exit Date, Returns to Steelers for One Last Run

Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that the 2026 NFL season will be the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career, marking a “full circle” return to Pittsburgh alongside longtime coach Mike McCarthy.

Published on May 26, 2026

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PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that the 2026 season will be the final year of his Hall of Fame career.

“Yes. This is it,” Rodgers said when asked if this would be his final NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

He signed a one-year contract worth up to $25 million with Pittsburgh this week, reuniting with coach Mike McCarthy, his former Green Bay Packers head coach.

Rodgers said he initially thought his Pittsburgh stint was over after former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin resigned following a wild-card playoff loss to Houston in January.

“When he said he was stepping away, that was an emotional moment I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh,” Rodgers said.

But when Mike McCarthy was hired, Rodgers said he reconsidered returning.

Rodgers said he encouraged GM Omar Khan to consider McCarthy for the head coach job though he was not sure how seriously it would be taken.

When McCarthy was hired, Rodgers said it made a return feel realistic again and sparked excitement about reconnecting with familiar staff.

Rodgers, 42, called it a full circle moment recalling early Green Bay meetings and reconnecting with former teammates on McCarthy’s staff.

McCarthy called working with Rodgers again “surreal,” noting both discussed walking out on the field together for the first time.

McCarthy added that Rodgers still has strong arm talent even at 42 and impressed during early practices.

Rodgers said he feels the Steelers added key pieces on offense and defense and is excited for the final season.

He said committing early allowed him to participate fully in OTAs and build chemistry with teammates this year.

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