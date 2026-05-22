USMNT Hit With Injury Scare as Chris Richards Tears Two Ligaments

Chris Richards and the U.S. men’s national team are facing a major injury scare just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster is set to be announced.

On Thursday, Oliver Glasner confirmed that Richards tore two ligaments in his ankle during Crystal Palace F.C.’s draw against Brentford F.C. last weekend. The injury now leaves the 26-year-old defender doubtful for both Palace’s UEFA Conference League final and potentially the start of the World Cup with the United States.

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“Chris will miss the Arsenal game as well, and it’s now 50/50 for him and for us if he can play in the Final in Leipzig,” Glasner said during a news conference Thursday. “He tore two ligaments in his ankle. I think it’s stable, but quite swollen.”

Richards has become one of the most trusted defenders under U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino and recently captained the national team in a friendly against Portugal. Since making his debut for the U.S. in 2020, Richards has earned 36 caps and established himself as a likely starter heading into the World Cup on home soil.

According to Glasner, Richards has been receiving extensive treatment in hopes of reducing the swelling quickly enough to return. “He is in from sunrise until sunset having treatments,” the Palace manager said.

The U.S. opens the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood after tuneup matches against Senegal and Germany.