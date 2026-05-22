Lizzo Reveals the Real Meaning Behind Her Instagram Name

Lizzo is clearing up the meaning behind her Instagram name after a fan admitted they had misunderstood it for years.

On Thursday, May 21, the singer and rapper responded on X after a user joked that they had just realized her Instagram handle meant “Lizzo Be Eating” — not “Lizzo Beating.” The post included a screenshot of her Instagram page, prompting the star to explain the origin of the name.

Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

“Fun Fact: I started my ig as a food blog when I was broke so I could eat for free but then my music blew up,” Lizzo wrote.

The revelation comes as the Grammy winner, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, prepares to release her upcoming album, Bitch, on June 5. Earlier this year, Lizzo said the project is about reclaiming a word often used to tear women down.

“Reclaiming the word Bitch is power,” she shared when announcing the album on her 38th birthday in April. “It’s taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence, and unapologetic self-love.”

She also unveiled the album cover, featuring a hand holding up her body in place of a middle finger, and celebrated the announcement on Instagram with a birthday post.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the “Good as Hell” singer teased that fans can still expect her signature sound, though some listeners have compared snippets of new music to a ’90s-inspired vibe.

“I like to let the people decide what the sound is,” Lizzo said.