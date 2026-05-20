Source: NoonVirachada / Getty

Now family, this one right here is a whole Sunday service debate. A woman says she dumped her boyfriend because the man got too loud, too emotional, and too expressive while praising and worshipping in church. In other words, sis wasn’t ready for all that holy smoke.

And listen, I get it. Folks can absolutely feel embarrassed when their significant other starts acting out in public, even in church. Not everybody wants to be sitting next to somebody shouting, crying, and carrying on like they’re headlining the revival. But at the same time, worship is personal. What looks like “too much” to one person might be somebody else’s breakthrough.

That’s why this story hit a nerve online. On Instagram, 83% said she was out of line, and the comments came with heat. @such_a_lady said, “Yooo this is hilarious!” while @msblackbettyboop brought the real perspective: “Does she know his struggles? Does she know his testimony? People are so quick to judge and don’t know the background of someone’s life.” That right there. You never know what somebody has survived, prayed through, or finally let go of. Meanwhile, @waynetubbs786 kept it plain: “Is he a pastor, worship minister or a church deacon? There’s nothing wrong with that. She’s out of line.”

Here’s my take: if that man was putting on a show, that’s one thing. But if he was having a genuine moment with God, dumping him over his praise says more about her comfort than his character. I had a family member once get busy one time in my church causing a ruckus and I sat right there. Praise and worship as the “Ghost” moves you!

Tap in with my Daily Dilemma weekdays on Majic 102.1 at 2:20 in the afternoon on The Madd Hatta Show.

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DAILY DILEMMA: Church Praise Breakup was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com