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Wembanyama Responds to MVP Loss With Historic Playoff Performance

Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in game 1 of the Western Conference finals as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in double overtime Monday night.

Published on May 19, 2026

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Victor Wembanyama delivered a historic performance Monday night, powering the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-115 double-overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

The victory came just hours after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received his second NBA MVP award — a trophy Wembanyama openly coveted after finishing third in voting.

Wembanyama responded with 41 points and 24 rebounds, becoming the youngest player in NBA history at 22 years, 134 days old to post a 40-point, 20-rebound game in the playoffs. He also became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1960 to record those numbers in a conference finals debut.

“Yeah, for sure,” Wembanyama said when asked if the night felt personal.

Still, the French superstar emphasized the Spurs’ mindset over individual motivation.

“The message would be that we as a team are ready to go into any environment against anybody,” Wembanyama said. “Tonight, we were relentless.”

The game’s defining moment came late in the first overtime when San Antonio trailed by three with 27 seconds left. Wembanyama pulled up from well beyond the arc near midcourt and drilled a game-tying 28-footer to force a second overtime.

He then dominated the extra period, scoring nine points while adding four rebounds and a block. A thunderous and-one dunk and a late lob finish sealed the Spurs’ road victory and a 1-0 series lead.

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