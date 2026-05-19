NFL Says It Knows “Nothing More” About Patrick Mahomes’ Comeback

Speculation about Mahomes’ return began ramping up after the Kansas City Chiefs were awarded two primetime games within the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season schedule. Some fans quickly floated conspiracy theories online, suggesting the league may already know the star quarterback will be healthy enough to return by Week 1 following the torn ACL he suffered in December 2025.

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But according to NFL executive Hans Schroeder, the league has no inside information regarding Mahomes’ rehab progress.

“We didn’t know anything more than anyone else,” Schroeder said Friday, May 15, according to the Associated Press.

Mahomes, 30, has been rehabbing since undergoing surgery after the devastating knee injury cut short his 2025 campaign. The two-time NFL MVP has remained mostly private about the specifics of his recovery, though he has occasionally shared workout clips and updates on social media throughout the offseason.

The uncertainty surrounding his availability has become one of the league’s biggest storylines heading into 2026. Despite the lack of a confirmed timetable, the Chiefs remain one of the NFL’s marquee franchises, making them a natural fit for nationally televised matchups regardless of Mahomes’ status.

Fans, however, continue to closely monitor every hint about the quarterback’s return as Kansas City prepares for another season with championship expectations hanging over the franchise.