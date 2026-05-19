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Houston Honors Sheila Jackson Lee With Terminal Naming at Bush Airport

Houston Honors Sheila Jackson Lee With Terminal Naming at Bush Airport

Travelers flying through George Bush Intercontinental Airport will now be reminded of the legacy of longtime Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Published on May 19, 2026

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Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

Travelers flying through George Bush Intercontinental Airport will now be reminded of the legacy of longtime Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Houston city leaders have officially renamed Terminal E at Bush Airport in honor of the late congresswoman, recognizing her decades of service to Houston and her role in helping secure federal funding for the city’s airports.

Jackson Lee represented Texas’ 18th Congressional District for nearly 30 years. During her time in Congress, she was a strong advocate for transportation, aviation security, and infrastructure improvements. Houston Airports officials say she helped secure more than $125 million in federal funding for the city’s airport system.

The dedication ceremony included Houston Mayor John Whitmire, airport officials, community leaders, and members of Jackson Lee’s family.

Terminal E serves many international travelers, making it a fitting tribute to a leader whose impact extended far beyond Houston.

Sheila Jackson Lee passed away in July 2024 after a long career in public service. In addition to serving in Congress, she was a former Houston City Council member and municipal judge.

The naming of Terminal E ensures her legacy will remain a permanent part of Houston’s gateway to the world.

For Houstonians and visitors alike, the next trip through Bush Airport will now include a lasting reminder of one of the city’s most influential public servants

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