Listen Live
Close
Posted On The Corner

T.I. on 20 Years of "ATL," Touring With His Sons, and Birthday Bash

T.I. Reflects on Legacy, Birthday Bash, New Music & What's Next

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Posted on The Corner - T.I.
Source: Reach Media / R1

T.I. pulled up to Posted on The Corner with plenty to celebrate and even more on the way. In a conversation that mixed reflection, humor, and forward motion, the Atlanta rap veteran opened up about the 20-year anniversaries of both ATL and King, his new single “Mr. Him is Here,” upcoming tour plans, film work, and the freedom he’s found in this chapter of his career.

The interview opened with the hosts saluting two major milestones: 20 years of the film ATL and 20 years of King, one of T.I.’s defining albums. Still, the second male voice in the interview made it clear he is not only looking back. He spoke on his new record “Mr. Him is Here,” which reconnects him with Pharrell. “We just put it out, the first record we did,” he said, explaining that the hook came to him while he was abroad. “The hook for ‘Mr. Him is Here,’ I wrote when I was in Thailand, I was in Phuket.”

That trip clearly left an impression. T.I. said Thailand appeals to him because “you can still live life without all the extras,” adding, “It’s just a vibe. I like it. The beaches are clean, the food is good.”

He also gave fans a look at what’s coming with the King Succession Tour, which will include his sons. “It’s called the King Succession tour and I’m taking Domani and King with me,” he said. On sharing that stage, he added, “I think it’s going to be an experience for all of us.”

Beyond music, T.I. revealed he has film projects in motion, including a romantic comedy headed to ABFF. He also spoke on Kill the King and the mindset behind his current music. “The freedom comes in not giving a damn what nobody thinks,” he said. “Just being free to do what you want to do.”

That same gratitude came through when he discussed family and Atlanta. Reflecting on fatherhood, longevity, and his place in the city, he said, “It’s a blessing just to be here.” Looking back on the King era, he remembered the grind clearly: “I was filming the movie and recording at the same time.” Two decades later, T.I. sounds just as driven—only sharper, freer, and more grounded in what matters.

T.I. Reflects on Legacy, Birthday Bash, New Music & What's Next was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup

Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

Hip-Hop Wired
XBOX

Xbox Rebrands To XBOX, Gamers Had Plenty To Say

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Drake Fires At DJ Khaled On New Album Over Loyalty, And Palestine

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Trump Clowned For Notebook Peeking Video At Beijing Summit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family 4 Pack To Houston Gamblers vs. Battlehawks

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Texas Lotto
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Houston – Area Player Wins $2 Million On Texas Lottery

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close