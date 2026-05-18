One Of The Busiest Weeks Of My Career Reminded Me Why I Love Radio

Source: Good Morning H-Town / 979TheBox

Sometimes you get so caught up in the grind that you don’t even realize you’re living the moments you once prayed for. A couple weeks ago was honestly one of the busiest weeks I’ve had since moving to Houston, but it also reminded me exactly why I love radio, media, and being connected to the city like this.

The week kicked off at the Bad Boys Dominican Republic premiere hosted by Zeus Network, and the energy was absolutely insane. The red carpet was packed, cameras were flashing everywhere, and the cast from both Bad Boys and Baddies showed up heavy. We got the chance to catch up with Natalie Nunn, who really has become the face of Zeus in a lot of ways, and just being in that atmosphere reminded me how fast-paced and exciting entertainment media can be. Houston really knows how to show out for events, and that premiere was no exception.

Then the week kept rolling. We linked up with DDG while he was in town for his streaming tour, and that interview is dropping soon. It was cool seeing somebody who understands both music and internet culture at such a high level. Shortly after that, Bun B stopped by Good Morning H-Town to talk about the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration for UGK’s Too Hard To Swallow. As somebody who works in Houston radio, moments like that feel special because UGK means so much to the culture here. Bun was talking about how important it is to honor Pimp C’s legacy properly and hinted at some major surprises for the show. You could tell this concert is really for the true Houston hip-hop fans.

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Then we shifted from celebrity interviews to community connection with the Big Momma’s Brunch for our Good Morning H-Town listeners. Honestly, that ended up being one of the most fulfilling parts of the week. Getting to meet mothers, hear their stories, laugh with listeners, and celebrate them ahead of Mother’s Day reminded me that radio is bigger than music and entertainment. It’s really about connection. And somehow the week still wasn’t over.

We wrapped everything up hosting the We Them Ones Comedy Tour at Toyota Center, headlined by Mike Epps. The building was packed, the energy was crazy, and I even got a quick moment with Mike Epps himself — which honestly felt iconic because who doesn’t love Mike Epps? We also randomly ran into Lil Keke backstage, which felt like the most Houston moment ever.

That’s really what this city is though. Houston is constantly moving. You never know who you’re going to run into, what event you’ll end up at, or what opportunity is around the corner. And being in the middle of all that while representing Good Morning H-Town and 97.9 The Box honestly feels like I’m finally doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing.Busy weeks can be exhausting, but this one was fulfilling. It reminded me that all the early mornings, late nights, editing, planning, traveling, and chaos are worth it when you genuinely love what you do. Bennett Knows.