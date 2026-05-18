Listen Live
Close
Keisha Nicole Show

Houston Helped Shape My Journey — And I’m Truly Grateful

Voyage Houston Gave Me The Chance To Tell My Story — And I’m Truly Grateful

Published on May 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keisha Nicole
Source: General / General

There are moments in your career that really make you stop, reflect, and appreciate how far you’ve come — and my recent interview with  Voyage Houston was definitely one of those moments for me.

As somebody who spends so much time interviewing other people, asking questions, and helping tell everyone else’s stories, it honestly felt refreshing to sit down and talk about my own journey for a change. We talked about everything from my beginnings in media to building my brand, navigating radio, creating content, and continuing to grow within Houston’s entertainment space. Sometimes when you’re moving nonstop, working events, interviewing artists, and balancing life behind the scenes, you don’t always realize how much you’ve accomplished until somebody asks you to reflect on it.

One thing I appreciated most about the interview is that it wasn’t just surface-level conversation. Voyage Houston really gave me the space to speak honestly about my path, my passion for media, and the work that goes into building a voice and platform in this industry. Anybody who works in entertainment knows this business can move fast, and sometimes people only see the highlights without understanding the grind behind everything.

Houston has truly become home for me in so many ways. The city has embraced me, supported me, and allowed me to continue growing not only as a personality but as a woman finding her confidence in this field. From interviewing celebrities to covering major events, hosting stages, creating digital content, and connecting with listeners every single day, I’m grateful for every opportunity that’s helped shape my journey.

I also think it’s important to celebrate milestones while you’re still living them. Sometimes we wait until everything feels “perfect” before acknowledging growth, but moments like this reminded me that growth is happening right now. Every interview, every event, every conversation, and every challenge has contributed to the person I’m becoming.

So if you’ve ever supported me, tuned in, reposted my work, listened to an interview, or simply encouraged me along the way — thank you. I truly appreciate it more than you know.

And if you haven’t checked out the feature yet, definitely take a few minutes to read it HERE. I had a great conversation with Voyage Houston, and I’m thankful they gave me the opportunity to share more of my story.  

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup

Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

Hip-Hop Wired
XBOX

Xbox Rebrands To XBOX, Gamers Had Plenty To Say

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Drake Fires At DJ Khaled On New Album Over Loyalty, And Palestine

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Trump Clowned For Notebook Peeking Video At Beijing Summit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Texas Lotto
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Houston – Area Player Wins $2 Million On Texas Lottery

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

Wreckshop Family Reunion
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Wreckshop Records Bringing Houston Together at Discovery Green

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close