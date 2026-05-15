Everything We Know About Keith Lee’s New Tubi Series ‘All In The Familee’

Source: Courtesy / Tubi

If you have been following Keith Lee since his early TikTok days when he was pulling up to local restaurants and changing small business owners’ lives with a single review, you already know that this man’s story was always bigger than a sixty-second video. Now Tubi has given him the platform to show exactly how deep his mission runs, and the result looks like one of the most heartwarming and genuinely important shows coming to free television in 2026. Keith Lee: All In The Familee is here and we’re telling you everything we know inside.

What’s The Show About

As People reported ahead of the premiere, the series pulls back the curtain on what Keith’s life actually looks like beyond the phone screen. This is not a highlight reel of viral moments. It is a genuine look at the man behind the mission and the family that makes all of it possible. Keith has always been transparent about how much his wife and children are central to everything he does, and this show puts that truth front and center from the very first episode.

The Premise

The premise is straightforward, but the stakes are genuinely moving. As the official press release describes it, Keith travels the country with his family, going behind the scenes of his viral review process to discover standout local restaurants. This all leads to a life-changing decision about which few will earn a coveted spot at his Familee Food Tour festival. That festival —which he calls Familee Day — is his first-ever food event. It represents the culmination of everything he has been building since his TikTok following first exploded, introducing millions of people to the idea that supporting small Black and local businesses is not just a trend but a genuine movement.

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Building Towards The Main Event

The series follows TikTok sensation Lee as he goes on a food tour to support small businesses and builds toward Familee Day. Each episode takes viewers into a different city, where Keith and his family are not just tasting food but also meeting the people behind the businesses, understanding their stories, and deciding whose dream deserves the amplification that a spot at his festival would provide.

First Things First

In the very first episode, the Familee lands in Lafayette, Louisiana. Keith takes viewers behind the scenes of one of his food tours with the goal of finding two vendors to bring to Familee Day. And if you know anything about Louisiana food culture, you already know that the competition in that episode alone is going to be something serious.

Behind The Scenes With Keith Lee

The trailer gives you an immediate sense of the show’s emotional temperature throughout the season. You see, Keith, the husband. You see, Keith, the father. You see the behind-the-scenes pressure of organizing a festival of this scale while still showing up for every restaurant visit with the same genuine enthusiasm that made his audience fall in love with him in the first place. The family dynamic is warm and real in a way that reality television rarely captures without manufacturing drama. The show appears to have made a deliberate choice to let the love between these people speak for itself.

Accessible For All

What makes this moment especially significant is the platform. Tubi is free, which means the barrier to watching this show is zero. No subscription. No paywall. Just Keith Lee, his family and a mission to put deserving small businesses on the map in front of the millions of people who already trust his taste and his heart.

Keith Lee: All In The Familee is streaming now on Tubi and if your weekend plans do not already include it, they should.

Watch the trailer:

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Everything We Know About Keith Lee’s New Tubi Series ‘All In The Familee’ was originally published on globalgrind.com