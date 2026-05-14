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LaKeith Stanfield Seduces Keke Palmer In 'I Love Boosters' Clip

LaKeith Stanfield Strangely Seduces Snazzy Shoplifter Keke Palmer In 'I Love Boosters' Exclusive Clip

Published on May 14, 2026

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Boots Riley’s brilliantly bonkers comedy I Love Boosters is coming to theaters on May 22, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of LaKeith Stanfield’s character (Pinky Ring Guy) strangely seducing snazzy shoplifter Corvette (Keke Palmer).

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As previously reported, the film centers around Keke Palmer and her colorful crew of professional shoplifters in the Bay area-heist comedy from the visionary filmmaker.

In I Love Boosters, Corvette (Palmer), leads the Velvet Gang, a crew of boisterous boosters targeting a ridiculously ruthless fashion maven played by Demi Moore.

The Gang transports watchers into a surreal story with a message, all while donning over-the-top fashion accumulated by their seriously sticky fingers.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "I Love Boosters"
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Written and directed by Riley, I Love Boosters also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle, Taylour Page, Naomi Ackie, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, and Will Poulter, who round out the star-studded cast for one of 2026’s most anticipated films.

I Love Boosters Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the film, we see Corvette wondering whether to answer Pinky Ring Guy’s call.

“Girl, I’m kinda scared of him,” she admits. “Every time I look at him, I just get lost, and I like it.”

Luckily for her, Pinky Ring Guy is in earshot, and he pops up to have the convo in person—and, indeed, she gets transfixed.

“I know you’re busy, I was passing by and saw you,” he says while noting that he models for Ross and TJ Maxx.

“Now, I won’t know you, you have my number now,” he adds while handing her a (very bootleg) fashion ad featuring him.

Take an exclusive look below!

I Love Boosters hits theaters on May 22!

Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "I Love Boosters"
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

LaKeith Stanfield Strangely Seduces Snazzy Shoplifter Keke Palmer In 'I Love Boosters' Exclusive Clip was originally published on bossip.com

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