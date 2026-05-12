12 Celebrities Who’ve Been Roasted In Front Of Everybody

1. Justin Bieber When Bieber stepped into the roast chair, comedians and celebrities wasted no time joking about his legal troubles, relationships, and “bad boy” era. The roast became one of the most talked about TV moments of the year and showed Bieber could laugh at himself.

2. Donald Trump Long before politics fully took over his public image, Trump was roasted for his ego, money, hair, and reality TV fame. The jokes were nonstop and surprisingly ruthless.

3. Charlie Sheen Charlie Sheen’s roast came during one of the wildest periods of his career. With his “winning” catchphrase dominating headlines at the time, comedians had endless material to work with. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson’s roast mixed Hollywood stories, relationship jokes, and plenty of references to her pop culture legacy. It became one of Comedy Central’s most iconic roasts.

5. Flavor Flav Flavor Flav’s roast was pure chaos in the best way possible. Between jokes about reality television, giant clocks, and rap history, the night stayed completely unfiltered.

6. Snoop Dogg While Snoop has appeared at several roasts, he’s also been on the receiving end of jokes throughout his legendary career. His laid back personality made many of the moments even funnier.

7. Rob Lowe Rob Lowe’s roast turned into a night full of jokes about Hollywood scandals, aging in the spotlight, and his seemingly perfect appearance.

8. Joan Rivers A roast legend herself, Joan Rivers eventually became the target. The event was packed with sharp comedy from people who knew she could handle every joke thrown her way.

9. James Franco James Franco’s roast included nonstop jokes about his movies, academic interests, and awkward public persona. Many fans still consider it one of the funniest modern roasts.

10. Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin’s roast featured comedians, actors, and even political jokes tied to his famous impersonations and headline making moments.

11. Bruce Willis Bruce Willis got hit with jokes about his action movies, relationships, and acting career. Even former wife Demi Moore delivered some unforgettable moments.

12. Tom Brady NFL legend Tom Brady recently joined the roast club and instantly became meme material online. Between jokes about football, retirement, and his personal life, nothing was off limits.