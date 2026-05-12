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Suspect In Beyoncé Music Theft Break In Pleads Guilty

Published on May 12, 2026

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Keisha Nicole Show
Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole Show

A man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé material from members of her tour team has officially entered a guilty plea in connection with the case.

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According to reports, Kelvin Evans pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges tied to a vehicle break in that happened in Atlanta during Beyoncé’s highly successful Cowboy Carter Tour run through the city.

Evans reportedly accepted a plea agreement that includes a five year sentence, with two years set to be served in prison followed by three years of probation. Prosecutors said he pleaded guilty to one count of entering an automobile, while a second criminal trespass charge was merged into the primary count. Reports also state Evans is not eligible for parole. While he will receive credit for time already served since his arrest in September, officials say previous legal issues and parole violations could affect how much additional time he ultimately spends behind bars.

The original incident took place July 8 inside a parking deck near Atlanta’s Krog Street Market. Authorities said the targeted rental vehicle belonged to Beyoncé’s choreographer and one of her dancers. Investigators claimed several important items were stolen during the break in, including jump drives containing watermarked unreleased music, show footage plans, and past and future setlists connected to the tour. Police later tracked Evans down using surveillance footage and location data connected to a pair of stolen Apple AirPods Max headphones.

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