Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Celebrate Mother’s Day Together

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B added more fuel to reconciliation rumors after celebrating Mother’s Day together at Diggs’ annual Diggs Deep Foundation event in Washington, D.C..

The couple appeared side by side at the foundation’s “A Moment for Mom” wellness event on Saturday, May 9, which honored mothers with self-care activities, gifts and special programming. Cardi was all smiles as she joined Diggs for photos in front of a pink floral backdrop, where the New England Patriots wide receiver wrapped his arm around her waist and affectionately kissed her on the head.

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Video from journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson quickly circulated online, showing the pair looking comfortable and happy together as they posed for cameras and interacted with attendees.

Cardi and Diggs, who share a young son, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year. However, they have sparked reunion speculation in recent weeks after being spotted together on several occasions.

Neither Cardi nor Diggs has publicly commented on the status of their relationship, but their appearance at the Mother’s Day event suggests they are on good terms and focused on family.

Diggs launched the Diggs Deep Foundation to support underserved communities through education, sports and wellness initiatives. The Mother’s Day event highlighted the organization’s commitment to uplifting mothers and caregivers while giving Diggs and Cardi an opportunity to celebrate the holiday together in a meaningful way.