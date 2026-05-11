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50 Cent Teams Up with HISD, Invests Future Business Leaders

Published on May 11, 2026

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Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Ordered To Appear In Hartford Bankruptcy Court
Source: Steve Miller / Getty

Houston’s future business leaders are getting ready for a major spotlight moment as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation teams up with Houston ISD for the 2026 G-Unity Business Lab Hustle Tank.

Set for May 20, 2026 from 6 PM to 9 PM at NRG Arena, the event will showcase some of Houston’s brightest young entrepreneurs as they pitch their business ideas live on stage in front of a crowd ready to witness the next generation of innovators.

The G-Unity Business Lab is a collaboration between 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation and Houston ISD, giving students hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, leadership and business development. The program has continued to grow into a powerful opportunity for young people across the city to sharpen their skills, build confidence and learn what it takes to turn ideas into real businesses. This year’s Hustle Tank promises bold ideas, real hustle and next-level innovation from students determined to make their mark.

Students from Kashmere, North Forest, Worthing, Wheatley, Washington and Yates High Schools are all set to participate in the big event. Each school will take the stage to present business concepts and compete in front of supporters, educators and community leaders. The event not only highlights the creativity and drive coming out of Houston schools, but also shines a light on the importance of investing in the city’s youth and future entrepreneurs.

50 Cent took to social media to invite Houston out to support the event, telling the city, “HOUSTON, IT’S TIME.” Fans and supporters can expect an inspiring night filled with young talent, competitive energy and powerful moments as students battle it out on one of the city’s biggest stages. Tickets for the 2026 G-Unity Business Lab Hustle Tank are available now, with organizers encouraging Houston to come out and support the next wave of business leaders.

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