Tom Brady Takes Aim At Kevin Hart's Affair During Roast
Tom Brady Takes Aim At Kevin Hart’s Infamous Affair During Revenge Roast: ‘I Think I Broke Another Rule’
- Brady references Hart's Vegas affair, using it as a recurring punchline throughout the roast.
- Other celebs like Regina Hall and Dwayne Johnson also make jokes about Hart's marriage and infidelity.
- Unused roast jokes further mock Hart's relationship and his attempts to cheat on his wife.
After being obliterated by the comedian for his roast in 2024, Tom Brady got his revenge on Kevin Hart during Sunday’s The Roast of Kevin Hart.
During his short set, the retired NFL star dragged the comedian’s 2017 cheating scandal into the mix, making a number of pointed jokes as Hart’s expense.
“All right, this won’t take long, because, as you guys know, I’m a busy man,” Brady began. “But I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas. Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? I think I broke another rule. F**k it. I talked about it.”
Here, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was referencing Hart publicly admitting that he cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Hart, during a trip to Las Vegas in 2017. Unsurprisingly, that infidelity went on to be a recurring punchline throughout the night, with multiple celebrity uests taking aim at the scandal.
Regina Hall, for one, joked that she had a message for the comedian straight from Hart’s late mother.
“She said, ‘Don’t go to Vegas. Kevin, don’t go in there and accidentally f**k that girl,’” the actress joked.
Hart’s friend and longtime collaborator Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson added to the pile on with some more jokes directed at the comedian’s marriage. In one segment, Johnson joked that Eniko “deserves an Academy Award for pretending she likes to f**k you.”
Brady also mentioned Eniko during his set, taking the opportunity to shoot his shot.
“I’m too classy to go after your beautiful wife. Or am I?” the former NFL star said before turning to her and asking, “What’s up?”
While the night was filled with relentless jokes that touched on every topic, there are also a lot of punchlines were left on the cutting room floor. Comedy writer Madison Sinclair–who worked in the writer’s room for the roast–shared some of the unused jokes with Variety, many of which centered on Kevin and Eniko’s relationship.
Check those out after the flip:
“Kevin, you are so talented — but you are the worst cheater. With your build, I assumed you’d be better at sneaking around.”
“Kevin Hart is such a sell-out even his sex tape had commercial breaks.”
“Kevin Hart is always on the worst platforms: Quibi, Tubi, the ones he puts on when he argues with his wife.”
“Kevin, why were you hooking up with women in cars? If you wanted to cheat and get away with it, you should have gone somewhere desolate, a no man’s land, somewhere no one would ever go by any means necessary… like Hart House on La Brea.”
Tom Brady Takes Aim At Kevin Hart’s Infamous Affair During Revenge Roast: ‘I Think I Broke Another Rule’ was originally published on bossip.com
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