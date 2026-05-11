Kevin Hart Roasted Hard in Netflix Comedy Special

Source: E! Entertainment / NBC Universal

Kevin Hart was in the hot seat last night as Netflix hosted “The Roast of Kevin Hart,” a no-holds-barred comedy special that quickly became one of the most talked-about entertainment events of the year.

The live event took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026, with comedian Shane Gillis hosting the night of sharp jokes aimed directly at Hart.

A Star-Studded Comedy Beatdown

The roast featured a lineup of comedians and surprise celebrity appearances, all taking turns hitting Hart with jokes about his career, personal life, and history of roasting other celebrities.

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One of the biggest viral moments came when NFL star Tom Brady made a surprise appearance and fired back at Hart with personal jokes referencing their past roast exchanges and Hart’s public controversies.

Brady’s segment quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the night, adding extra fuel to an already intense comedy showdown.

Nothing Off Limits

Comedians took aim at everything from Hart’s height to his movie career and public persona, keeping the crowd laughing throughout the night. The event continued the tradition of celebrity roasts where no topic is off limits.

Clips from the show quickly spread across social media, with fans reacting to the most savage and unexpected moments in real time.

A Full Circle Moment for Hart

The roast marked a full-circle moment for Kevin Hart, who previously hosted the roast of Tom Brady. Now, he found himself on the receiving end of the jokes—but handled it with laughter and quick reactions as the crowd responded loudly throughout the night.

What’s Next?

Netflix has not confirmed whether extended footage or bonus content will be released, but the special is already trending as one of the biggest comedy moments of the year.

For now, fans continue replaying the wildest jokes and debating who delivered the hardest punchlines of the night.