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Could Your Favorite Ramen Be Hurting Your Health?

If instant noodles are one of your favorite quick meals, health experts say you may want to enjoy them in moderation

Published on May 11, 2026

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chicken noodle
Source: Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty

If instant noodles are one of your favorite quick meals, health experts say you may want to enjoy them in moderation.

A well-known study from researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that people who ate instant noodles two or more times per week were more likely to have metabolic syndrome — a group of conditions that raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes.

What Is Metabolic Syndrome?

Metabolic syndrome includes several health issues, such as:

  • High blood pressure
  • Elevated blood sugar
  • Excess belly fat
  • High triglycerides
  • Low HDL (“good”) cholesterol

Having several of these conditions together significantly increases the risk of chronic disease.

What the Study Found

Researchers analyzed data from more than 10,000 adults in South Korea and discovered that women who ate instant noodles at least twice a week had a higher likelihood of metabolic syndrome, even after adjusting for other lifestyle and dietary factors. The study was published in the Journal of Nutrition.

This was an observational study, meaning it found an association but did not prove that instant noodles directly caused these health problems.

Why Instant Noodles May Be Problematic

Many instant noodles are:

  • High in sodium
  • Made with refined carbohydrates
  • Low in fiber
  • Often fried before packaging
  • Low in vitamins and minerals

Eating large amounts of highly processed foods over time can contribute to poor heart and metabolic health.

How to Make Instant Noodles Healthier

If you still enjoy ramen, consider these tips:

  • Use only half the seasoning packet
  • Add vegetables like spinach, carrots, or broccoli
  • Include protein such as eggs, chicken, shrimp, or tofu
  • Drink plenty of water

Bottom Line

The viral claim is based on real research, but it oversimplifies the findings.

Eating instant noodles two or more times per week was associated with a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, particularly in women. However, the study does not prove that ramen directly causes heart disease, stroke, or diabetes.

Like most processed foods, moderation

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