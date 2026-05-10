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Wyclef Jean Credits Quincy Jones for Inspiring His Boldest Project Yet

Wyclef Jean is preparing to release Quantum Leap, a seven-album project that spans hip-hop, R&B, jazz and country, inspired by lessons he learned from his mentor, Quincy Jones.

Published on May 10, 2026

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Wyclef Jean is preparing to make one of the boldest moves of his career.

The Grammy-winning artist and former Wyclef Jean revealed that he is releasing an ambitious seven-album project titled Quantum Leap, a sprawling musical collection that will showcase his versatility across hip-hop, R&B, jazz and country.

SWITZERLAND-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-JAZZ-MONTREUX
Source: FABRICE COFFRINI / Getty

Jean, 56, shared details about the upcoming project while attending the 2026 Music Will Benefit at the New York Marriott Marquis on May 7, where he served as an honorary benefit chair. Speaking with PEOPLE, the legendary musician said his late mentor, Quincy Jones, played a major role in shaping his artistic vision.

“My mentor was Quincy Jones,” Jean said. “When I was coming up in high school studying jazz, I was like, ‘Oh man, you could do jazz, but yet do Michael Jackson, do Aretha Franklin.’ So, it developed my mind.”

That lesson inspired Jean to avoid being confined to a single genre. Throughout his career, he has blended Haitian roots, rap, reggae and pop into a signature sound that has earned him worldwide acclaim.

Jean also used the event to stress the importance of music education in public schools, noting how studying music helped shape his own journey.

With Quantum Leap, Jean appears ready to deliver his most expansive work yet, proving once again that his creativity knows no boundaries.

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