See What Everyday Beauty Products Were Behind Some Of Our Favorite Viral Met Gala Looks

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Source: Getty The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year. The looks make us gag. The fantasy has us staring at every detail. The glamour and overall fabulousness are always that girl. But behind every flawless look is a glam team, a touch-up kit, a beauty hack, and a product doing the work before the cameras flash. Get All The Details & Met Gala Beauty Hacks And this year’s 2026 Met Gala was no different. Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe, SZA, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Doechii, Keke Palmer, Rihanna, and Teyana Taylor all had major moments at this year’s swanky Met affair. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. HB was on the scene this year, capturing every single look. Each of these celebs was ‘haute,’ bringing the fashion heat to this year’s theme, “Fashion is Art.” Lucky for us, some of these celeb looks were created using products we can snag with a swipe or a double-click. That’s the real beauty hack. A drugstore serum, a beauty-supply lash, a vintage find, or the right hair tool can be the difference between a basic look and a viral moment. We know some of the secrets behind these Met Gala looks, and now we’re sharing them with you. Swipe left for Met Gala beauty details from SZA, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and more.

Get Doja Cat’s Hair Look For Under $100 Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty Doja Cat’s Met Gala look was sleek, sculpted, and full glam. And her hair matched the outfit vibes perfectly. Her hairstylist, Jay Stay Ready, used hot tools from RED by Kiss, extensions from VIVACE by Kiss, and Kiss Colors & Care products. Altogether, the products used for her look cost under $100. He prepped her hair and curls using the RED by Kiss Ionic Slope Hair Dryer. After putting her hair into cornrows, he applied Kiss Colors & Care Rosemary & Mint Multivitamin Oil. Doja rocked VIVACE G-Clef Blonde Bundles in 613. Her stylist applied her wig install using Kiss Colors & Care Lace Bond Hold. The look was styled with the RED by Kiss Pencil Flat Iron and made sleek with Kiss Colors & Care Edge Fixer Wax Stick.

SZA’s Met Gala Beauty Glow Had A Drugstore Secret Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty SZA brought one of the most memorable interpretations of the 2026 Met Gala theme, “Fashion Is Art.” Her vintage-inspired yellow look mixed a bright yellow-and-orange corset with floral detail and earthy textures. And the skin? Glowing. SZA’s body was covered with Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion. Next the songstress layered on Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil and Golden Hour Glow. The combo made her melanin pop under the lights with a rich, golden finish we all love to see.

SZA’s Met Gala Fashion Look Also Proved Vintage Can Still Eat Source: Mike Coppola / Getty SZA also used vintage clothing from eBay to develop her signature 2026 Met Gala look. Her outfit was crafted from eBay-sourced vintage fabrics, tapestry, curtains, and beaded appliqués, inspired by her love for moths, butterflies, and the natural world. She ate up the theme using retro fabrics and unexpected pieces, proving modern glam does not always have to start with something brand new. Sometimes the look is already waiting on eBay, in a vintage shop, or at that one neighborhood store you keep meaning to stop by.

Keke Palmer’s Glow Started With Moisturizer – A Step Some Of Us Miss Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty Keke Palmer’s red Met Gala moment needed a glow that could last all night, from the carpet to the afters. Her makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, used sensitive-skin-friendly products from Aveeno to keep her skin hydrated and comfortable without risking flare-ups or irritation. “Before any glam, we focused on deep hydration and calming the skin, so everything layered beautifully and lasted all night,” Kenya shared. The skin prep included Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Oil Mist, made with oat oil and jojoba oil, to nourish and smooth dry skin. Kenya also used Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Serum and Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer, both designed to soothe, hydrate, and support the skin’s moisture barrier. The best part? Each product is available on Amazon for under $20.

Cardi B’s Lashes Are A Beauty-Supply Win Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Cardi B worked the Met Gala steps in a daring sheer lace Marc Jacobs dress with oversized, fluffy embellished shoulders, a mermaid bottom, multicolored undergarments, and plenty of drama. But her glam also included something we can all appreciate: lashes you can find at your local beauty supply or even on Amazon. Her celebrity makeup artist, Thynna Wagenblast, used I-Envy Mink Lashes in style 01 as the finishing touch on Cardi’s look. The lashes were soft but still dramatic, giving her eyes that extra pop without taking over the full beat.

Teyana Taylor’s Beat Came Courtesy Of Revlon Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty Teyana Taylor arrived in a shimmery silver Tom Ford look with a matching fringed hat. With most of her hair covered, her glam became the focus, and the soft glowing makeup balanced the bold metallic moment perfectly. As a new Revlon ambassador, Teyana used the brand’s products to create her Met Gala beat. Her makeup included Revlon ColorStay Foundation mixed with a few drops of PhotoReady Lift + Fill Skin Tint. The combo kept her signature glow while still giving glam and polish. On her cheeks, she wore Revlon Glimmer Blush Drops in “Pink It Over.” For her eyes, she kept things bold and defined with Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil in “Blackest Black.” And for the lip? A must-have combo: Revlon ColorStay Multi-Liner in “As Is” topped with Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Balm Shine in “006 Girly Swirly.”