[EXCLUSIVE] ‘Bad Boys: Dominican Republic’ Premiere Lights Up Houston

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

The energy in Houston was undeniable as Bad Boys: Dominican Republic Season 3 made its way to the city for an exclusive premiere event at Atlas Restaurant. Fans, influencers, and cast members gathered for a night full of excitement, anticipation, and signature Zeus Network moments.

The red carpet was filled with bold fashion, big personalities, and even bigger conversations as cast members from the new season stopped to share their thoughts on what viewers can expect. Many hinted at nonstop entertainment, unexpected twists, and a level of humor that sets this season apart from previous installments.

During the event, Natalie Nunn, widely known as the CEO of the Baddies franchise, shared her perspective on the upcoming season with Jala Mashay. When asked to describe Season 3, she confidently stated that this installment is going to be a hit and emphasized that it’s one of the funniest seasons yet. She also revealed her personal favorite “bad boy,” adding to the buzz surrounding the cast dynamics.

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Also in attendance was Lemuel Plummer, the CEO of Zeus Network, who echoed that same excitement. He described this season of Bad Boys: Dominican Republic as one of the best yet, even placing it among his top favorites across all Zeus Network productions. His comments further reinforced the anticipation building around the show’s release.

Beyond the interviews, the event itself delivered a lively and engaging atmosphere. Guests enjoyed a night filled with music, networking, and unforgettable moments that reflected the bold and unfiltered energy Zeus Network is known for.

Overall, the Houston stop of the Bad Boys: Dominican Republic Season 3 premiere proved to be a successful and exciting experience, setting the tone for what promises to be a standout season.

Check out a clip from our red carpet experience below.