The rising tide of wrongful death claims after truck collisions
The increase in wrongful death claims is due to the sheer scale of damage that occurs in truck accidents and a wide variety of driver-related factors, such as exhaustion, that are involved in such cases.
An estimated 388,000 truck accidents are recorded in the US every year, which is 6.5% of all reported vehicular collisions, according to LookupAPlate.com. Truck accidents can be devastating not only for the truck driver but also for his/her family, the trucking company, and, of course, any other vehicles that were involved in a fatal truck collision.
Wrongful death claims are rising in this regard, as more people are understanding their legal rights after a truck crash.
Sheer Scale of Damage
An unloaded tractor-trailer weighs around 30,000 to 35,000 pounds, and that weight increases exponentially when cargo is added, according to Schneider Jobs. When that kind of loaded truck is involved in an accident with a much smaller vehicle carrying passengers, it can cause immense damage.
Even at moderate speeds, the force of impact can be devastating, increasing the likelihood of fatal injuries. As a result, accidents that might be survivable in smaller vehicles often become fatal when trucks are involved.
Liability in Truck Accidents
Unlike typical car collisions, responsibility may extend beyond the driver to include:
- Trucking companies
- Vehicle manufacturers
- Maintenance providers
- Even cargo loaders
Determining liability in a truck accident is quite a bit more complicated than in a regular vehicle collision. That’s why wrongful death claims are rising in the courts, as both parties try to assign blame for the accident and figure out what exactly caused the collision.
This multi-layered responsibility often leads to detailed investigations and, in many cases, legal action by affected families seeking accountability.
Driver-Related Factors
Unfortunately, there is a lot of pressure on truck drivers to deliver their goods on time. They might be exhausted from driving for long hours, not having slept or eaten properly on these journeys.
Fatigue, distraction, and pressure to meet delivery deadlines can impair judgment and reaction times. Despite regulations designed to limit driving hours, enforcement challenges persist.
When these factors contribute to a fatal crash, they often become central to wrongful death claims, as families seek to understand how the incident could have been prevented.
The more packages that have to be delivered within shorter and shorter time limits, the further this kind of fatigued and distracted driving will grow. Sometimes, it’s truly not the fault of the truck driver but the unforgiving circumstances that they have been placed under.
That’s why hiring a Midland truck accident lawyer is so important when seeking compensation for wrongful death.
Wrongful Death Claim? Hire a Lawyer ASAP
Don’t try to deal with these wrongful death claims during a fatal truck collision on your own, no matter which side you are on. It’s important to get the right advice so you receive the compensation you and your loved ones deserve.
It’s complicated enough as it is, being in a fatal truck collision; don’t try to make it more complicated for yourself.
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