High-Fashion Heartbreak: Met Gala Darling Zendaya Reportedly Won't Be At The Event This Year

Zendaya is not attending the Met Gala this year due to her packed schedule with press tours and work commitments.

Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, will be attending the Met Gala solo for the first time.

Rumors suggest Zendaya's absence may be tied to the involvement of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife as lead donors and co-chairs of the event.

It looks like Zendaya won’t be attending the Met Gala this year.

Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

There are only a few stars we can count on to bring it every Met Monday, and Zendaya is at the top of that list. With such a huge 2026 packed with new releases and high-fashion press runs, fans couldn’t wait to see what she wore for this year’s Met Gala, but sadly, that packed schedule seems to be why she’s bowing out.

According to reports from Elle, after slaying her way through two press tours for The Drama and Euphoria season 3, the actress is taking a break from the spotlight on Met Gala night.

Despite wrapping up her lengthy press tours for both projects, Zendaya is still working, both for herself and in support of her man. She was photographed in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday, April 29, supporting Tom Holland at his Bero Padel Classic event. The very next day, she was seen shooting a campaign for On in New York City.

The former Disney Channel star has had some of the Met Gala’s most memorable looks over the years, including a light-up Cinderella dress and a high-fashion version of Joan of Arc. Last year, she dressed in an all-white, vegan leather Louis Vuitton suit.

Zendaya’s absence from the event was seemingly confirmed by her longtime stylist, Law Roach, who revealed in an interview with Elle that he’ll be at the Met Gala solo for the first time.

“It’s one of the first times in my career that going to the Met is about me,” he told the outlet.

News of Z skipping this year comes amid broader calls for celebrities to boycott the event over the involvement of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez. The couple, who tied the knot last year, have been named lead donors and honorary co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala.

This week, the Daily Mail reported that Meryl Streep was rumored to have turned down a co-chair role at the Met Gala because of Bezos and Sanchez’s involvement.

“Meryl has been invited to the Met Gala for many years but has never attended,” her rep told The Independent. “While she appreciates Vogue, Anna, and her incredible imagination and stamina, it has never quite been her scene.”

Still, Streep’s daughters, Grace and Mamie Gummer, are attending, along with her Devil Wears Prada 2 co-stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, according to Page Six.

Rumors are swirling that Zendaya’s absence is also linked to Bezos and Sanchez’s involvement, though there’s no evidence supporting that.

High-Fashion Heartbreak: Met Gala Darling Zendaya Reportedly Won't Be At The Event This Year was originally published on bossip.com