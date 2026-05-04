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Zeus Took Over Houston: Inside the Wild Bad Boys DRPremiere

Zeus Took Over Houston: Inside the Bad Boys Dominican Republic Premiere

Published on May 4, 2026

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  • Zeus Network events are known for high energy, big personalities, and unpredictable moments.
  • Natalie Nunn promises Season 3 will feature even bigger, funnier, and more unapologetic cast members.
  • A new cast member, Island Boy, got into a fight that was captured on camera, reflecting the brand's chaotic appeal.
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Source: General / Radio One

If you’ve ever watched Zeus Network and thought, there’s no way it’s really like that in real life… I’m here to tell you—it absolutely is.  

Last night, I pulled up to Atlas here in Houston for the Bad Boys Dominican Republic premiere, and from the jump, you could feel this wasn’t your typical industry event. Zeus brought out the full cast from Season 2 and introduced some of the new faces from Season 3, and let’s just say… the building was FULL of personalities. Not just the Bad Boys either—the Baddies showed up heavy. Natalie Nunn was in the building holding it down as CEO energy per usual, along with Big Lexxxx, Taviii, and Kold Killah coming through to support the guys.  

Now I’m not even gonna lie—the beginning of the night was a slow burn. You know how these events go… everybody waiting for the main characters to arrive. But the SECOND they started walking in, everything shifted. The energy went from chill to straight chaos in the best way possible—loud, flashy, over-the-top… exactly what Zeus delivers every single time.  

We hit the red carpet and got a chance to tap in with some key players. I spoke with Natalie Nunn, who made it very clear that Season 3 is about to be DIFFERENT. According to her, the personalities this season are bigger, funnier, and way more unapologetic. She even gave a shoutout to one standout cast member—Linkz out of Philly—saying he’s one to watch because he brings that comedic, unpredictable energy that makes great TV. We also caught up with Mariahlynn and Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer, who were both in celebration mode as the network continues to dominate this reality TV lane.  

But let’s be real… you don’t go to a Zeus event expecting it to stay calm all night.   Because right on cue—TRUE Zeus fashion—the party turned into a full-blown moment. One of the new cast members, Island Boy (you might remember him from Bobby I Love You, Purrr), got into a crazy fight that ended with him getting knocked OUT. And yes… cameras were rolling. So if you think you seen something last night, just know—it’s probably making the show.  And honestly? That’s the brand. That’s the appeal. That’s why people keep watching.  


Overall, the night was exactly what you’d expect from Zeus—high energy, wild moments, big personalities, and just enough chaos to keep everybody talking the next day. It wasn’t polished, it wasn’t quiet… it was LOUD, it was messy, and it was entertaining.   So if you’ve been hearing the hype and wondering what Bad Boys Dominican Republic is giving… just know, it’s about to be a movie.  Tap in on Zeus Network. Bennett Knows.

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