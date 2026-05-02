Classic Convoz: Laughs, Life & Lessons with Michael Colyar

Radio host creates space for meaningful, accountable dialogue with guests.

Michael Colyar's comedy reflects real life, infusing tough experiences with heart and humor.

Colyar's hustle, gratitude, and dedication to giving back to youth deeply inspire the host.

Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

When I sit down behind the mic at Majic 102.1, my goal is to create a space that’s genuine, vibrant, and speaks to the heart of our community. My recent conversation with comedy legend Michael Colyar was one of those moments that remind me why I do what I do. It wasn’t just an interview—it was a conversation rooted in brotherhood, accountability, and real talk, with plenty of laughter to go with it.

There’s something powerful about being held accountable and being open to growth. Before our conversation, Mr. Colyar actually took me aside to “correct me” about something I said—a gesture I truly appreciated. It was one of those trite expressions about trying to make it and he set me straight about what we put into the atmosphere. It set the tone for honest, meaningful dialogue. He went on to share stories from his life, including how meeting his wife at the National Black Theater Festival became a major turning point for him. He joked about her unforgettable “soul rolls,” then spoke candidly about how her love supported his journey towards pure joy.

What I admire most about Mr. C is that his comedy stays true to real life. He doesn’t shy away from the tough stuff; instead, he flips those experiences into family-friendly jokes that land with heart. During our chat, he broke down stories like winning Star Search, what it meant for his career, and that unforgettable experience running into Erykah Badu at a show and her letting him know when he makes her Paris show, she had him. Through it all, Michael radiates gratitude and faith, and he’s intentional about giving back—especially to our youth.

Michael is always cooking up something new. Right now, he’s working on a one-man play called Michael Colyar’s Mamma, preparing to drop two fresh comedy specials, and launching his children’s book, Little Bobby White. His hustle, humor, and commitment to community inspire me—and I know they’ll inspire you, too.

If you want to catch Michael Colyar live, don’t miss his six-show run at the Houston Improv: two shows each on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Plus, come be part of our community at his Little Bobby White book signing on Sunday, May 3rd, from 12 PM to 3 PM at The GITE Gallery, 2024 Alabama Street in Houston. Let’s show up, celebrate, and keep uplifting voices that speak to our culture, joy, and resilience.

Check out the interview below on The Madd Hatta Show Podcast.

https://madd-hatta-morning-show-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/classic-convoz-laughs-life-lessons-with-micheal-colyar

Classic Convoz: Laughs, Life & Lessons with Michael Colyar was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com