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Paul George Pacers Highlights: 10 Biggest Moments Since Being Drafted by Indiana in 2010

When the Indiana Pacers selected Paul George with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, few expected him to become one of the most dominant two-way players in the NBA.

But over the next several years, Paul George didn’t just develop, he turned into a superstar, leading Indiana through one of its most competitive eras and creating moments fans still talk about today.

If you’ve ever searched “Paul George Pacers highlights,” “Paul George best seasons Indiana,” or “what happened to Paul George,” here’s everything you need to know.

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