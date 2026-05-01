Fugees' Pras Michael Begins 14 Year Prison Bid For Money Laundering & Fraud Charges

Prosecutors accused Pras of being involved in a scheme to funnel money into American politics and trying to influence politicians without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

For his alleged involvement in an international conspiracy, a judge sentenced Pras to 14 years in prison and ordered him to forfeit $64 million to the United States.

In April 2023, Pras was convicted on 10 criminal counts, including failing to register as a foreign agent and witness tampering.

Tasos Katopodis / Pras

Fugees member Pras Michel turned himself in at the Federal Correctional Institution in Safford, Arizona, to begin his 14-year prison bid.

A spokesperson for the musician spoke on his behalf, telling Complex in a statement it was a “painful day” for the rapper and his family after he turned himself in.

Per Complex:

“Today is a painful day for Pras, for his family, and for everyone who believes in a fair system of justice,” Dumas said. “Pras honors the legal process as he reports to begin his sentence. The FARA-related charges that led to his conviction are being vigorously contested on appeal, and his legal team believes the record will show that his rights were violated and the truth was obscured. This chapter is difficult but it is not his final one.”

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The “Ghetto Superstar” crafter was found guilty on multiple counts in relation to an international conspiracy involving campaign finance violations, money laundering, and illegal lobbying.

A Breakdown of Pras’ Legal Troubles

Prosecutors accused Pras of being involved in a scheme to funnel money into American politics and trying to influence politicians without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

For his alleged involvement in an international conspiracy, a judge sentenced Pras to 14 years in prison and ordered him to forfeit $64 million to the United States.

He was ordered to surrender to begin his prison sentence on January 27, 2026.

In April 2023, Pras was convicted on 10 criminal counts, including failing to register as a foreign agent and witness tampering.

According to prosecutors, Pras took $100 million from Malaysian financier Jho Low and was supposed to spearhead an undisclosed lobbying campaign with the sole purpose of influencing both the Obama and Trump administrations, and efforts linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Authorities claimed the main goal of the campaign was to influence U.S. policy and put a stop to any investigations into Low.

Pras requested a retrial following his conviction, citing ineffective legal counsel and AI use in his defense.

A judge said nah.

Welp, keep your head up, Pras.

Fugees' Pras Michael Begins 14 Year Prison Bid For Money Laundering & Fraud Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com