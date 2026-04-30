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Nigel Sylvester Reveals Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Release Date

L's On Deck: Nigel Sylvester Reveals Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Release Date

Published on April 30, 2026

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Nigel Sylvester, Fat & Jada Air Jordan 4
Source: @joaandjada / Instagram

We have a release date! No, not for the trailer to Avengers: Doomsday (wtf, Marvel?!), but for the highly anticipated Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick.”

Though rumors originally had the new classics dropping May 9, Nigel took to social media to reveal when sneakerheads and hypebeasts can expect to get their hands on the coveted grails: May 22, 2026. The big reveal comes after a clever marketing campaign, which included Jeezy styling in the capsule collection for the kicks, saw Nike roll out a BMW “crushed” by a huge brick in downtown Manhattan, and even had a mobile app game that would see two pairs go out to the players with the highest scores.

Amplifying the hype for the upcoming release, the Nigel Sylvester “Brick After Brick” 4s are set to be the biggest release of 2026. Stock numbers are expected to be low, and resale will definitely be high as soon as sneakerheads take L’s due to bots, backdooring, and burgers with sneaker plugs buying up every pair they can.

No word on which stores will be carrying these grails, but best believe they’ll be sold via raffles and maybe exclusive access come May 22.

Will you be trying to cop a pair of the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick” next month? Will you pay resale for a pair if you take the L? Let us know in the comments section below.

L's On Deck: Nigel Sylvester Reveals Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Release Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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