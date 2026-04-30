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Lil Zay Osama Facing Charges In Alleged Home Invasion Scheme

Lil Zay Osama is facing charges tied to an alleged home invasion and kidnapping scheme.

Published on April 30, 2026

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Lil Zay Osama is facing charges tied to an alleged home invasion and kidnapping scheme.

According to court documents, the Chicago rapper is among several individuals accused of plotting to steal cryptocurrency, cash and other property by restraining victims during a robbery.

Prosecutors allege that on March 8, Dashun Brown drove Jalen Chambers, Davis Franklin, and others in a stolen vehicle to a home in Winnetka, where the victims lived. Brown allegedly posed as a food delivery driver to lure someone to the door. When the door was opened, the group is accused of forcing their way inside.

Once inside, authorities say the suspects pointed firearms at one of the victims, demanding access to safes, computers and online bank accounts. The victim allegedly held until the group gained access to cryptocurrency assets.

Investigators also claim that Chambers and Isiah Dukes were involved in phone conversations during the incident, where instructions were given on how to access the cryptocurrency.

Several of the defendants are facing charges including conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce. Prosecutors are also seeking to recover approximately $111,300 believed to have been stolen.

Lil Zay Osama’s attorney, Michael Clancy, denied the rapper’s involvement in the alleged crime.

“My client was not present at the robbery and he did not set up this robbery.”

This story is developing.

Lil Zay Osama Facing Charges In Alleged Home Invasion Scheme was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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