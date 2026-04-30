Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Family Photo

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Family Photo As He Defends Her Against Viral 'Wrong Decision' Post

Published on April 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Despite their recent split, it looks like Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are on good terms. “I would never say no goofy a** s**t like this. Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that,” he said about a fake viral post.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs
Source: Amy Sussman / Logan Bowles

Since the couple broke up back in February, there have been multiple reports about the state of their relationship. But, in recent weeks, it’s started to seem like the former couple is maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship–especially after Diggs and his family went to see Cardi on tour earlier this month.

The pair has kept their personal issues quiet, but a recent viral post left Diggs no choice but to respond. An account on X (formerly known as Twitter) gained a lot of traction when it posted a black screen with words written across it, claiming the screenshot came from Stefon’s Instagram Story.

“The wrong decision I made recently…Falling in love with a wh*re with 3 kids,” the post reads. “Brought bad luck to my life, business, endorsements & partners. Stained my status. Now 100+ big deals are stepping back bc of my record dating a married woman with kids.”

Despite the post not looking super legit, people ran with it, prompting Diggs to respond and shut down those rumors in Cardi’s defense.

When another page on Instagram reported on the alleged IG Story, the NFL player took to the comments to reply, insisting he would never speak about the rapper that way.

“lol I would never say no goofy ass s**t like this. Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that,” he wrote. “Stop lying to the internet for clicks [before] your page disappear.”

Diggs defending the mother of his child comes as the former couple was spotted spending time with their son while backstage at Cardi’s tour.

In the sweet picture, the rapper is getting ready for her Little Miss Drama Tour with the help of her assistants, flashing a warm smile at her little one. Diggs is standing next to her holding the baby, who was gazing at his mom with his face away from the camera.

This sweet moment has led some fans to believe that the couple may be back together. While that element is unclear, it’s great to see the former couple happily co-parenting and having each other’s backs.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Family Photo As He Defends Her Against Viral 'Wrong Decision' Post was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

Hip-Hop Wired

No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

Hip-Hop Wired
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT's 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

No One Asked You, Sir: Slim Thug Says He Can’t Date Megan Thee Stallion After Her Klay Thompson Breakup–’I’m Good’

Breezy Bowl Assets
Music  |  Keisha Nicole

Chris Brown Claps Back Amid Tour Boycott Drama

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close